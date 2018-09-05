Eminem didn’t necessarily ether rappers on his latest album, Kamikaze, but he sure as hell had a little venom for them.

In his visual to “Fall,” Em finds himself dealing with the negative fallout from his previous album, Revival, and ultimately ends up on the run from a shadow that’s stalking him like George Zimmerman.

Back on the block DJ Durel and the Migos cool off with some friends and fam at a block party where everyone’s turning up OG style in the early 90’s themed clip to “Hot Summer.” No one opened the pump for old school’s sake?

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Rich The Kid, Kxng Crooked and Family Bvsiness, and more.

EMINEM – “FALL”

DJ DUREL & MIGOS – “HOT SUMMER”

RICH THE KID – “LEAVE ME”

KXNG CROOKED & FAMILY BVSINESS – “WELCOME TO CALIFORNIA”

MYA – “GOT MY OWN”

BLAC YOUNGSTA – “UH UH”

AL JAZEERE – “OG BOBBY PT 2”

KRIS THE $PIRIT – “RACK$”

SAUCE WALKA FT. HOODRICH PABLO JUAN – “MONEY GANG”

QUINCY WHITE – “MIRROR”

JALLAL – “THE TRUTH”

EARTHGANG – “UP”

WARM BREW – “PSYCHEDELIC”

Eminem “Fall,” DJ Durel & Migos “Hot Summer” & More | Daily Visuals 9.4.18 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: