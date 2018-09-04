Saweetie ‘High Maintenance’ Defines Her Lifestyle & Music

Saweetie 'High Maintenance' Defines Her Lifestyle & Music

Entertainment News
| 09.04.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Made In America was an amazing time. On Day 2, all the Icy Girls got together to see the iceist one of them all Saweetie. The West Coast bred sat down with us to talk about her EP ‘High Maintenance’, her come-up & even told us on what to do to keep her happy! Saweetie has been buzzing from her most known track ‘Icy Girl’ which got everyone excited to hear more from her. Watch the full interview to find out when to expect new music from one of the newest coming out of the west coast!

 

Related: Philly Artists Make HUGE Impact During Made In America 2018

Saweetie ‘High Maintenance’ Defines Her Lifestyle & Music was originally published on boomphilly.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Eminem “Fall,” DJ Durel & Migos “Hot Summer”…
 2 hours ago
09.04.18
Trending
Trending
SauceaHolics 4: Kenny B Taps In With @HollywoodZay
 3 hours ago
09.04.18
Lil Pump Confirms He Will Have To Serve…
 5 hours ago
09.04.18
Childish Gambino, Bas, J.Cole, Logic & More Featured…
 5 hours ago
09.04.18
City Girls #Canceled After Old Tweets About Blue…
 5 hours ago
09.04.18
10 items
Reebok, 20th Century Fox & Extra Butter Dropping…
 6 hours ago
09.04.18
AFROPUNK Issues Apology Statement To Black Activists Kicked…
 6 hours ago
09.04.18
Family of Aretha Franklin Wasn’t Feeling Rev. Jasper…
 6 hours ago
09.04.18
Array
‘Cosby Show’ Star Working at Trader Joes Gets…
 7 hours ago
09.04.18
LiAngelo Ball Still In Denial Of His Actual…
 7 hours ago
09.04.18
Chris Brown & His Baby Mama Back In…
 8 hours ago
09.04.18
19 items
Black AF Beyoncé Performances To Celebrate Her Birthday
 8 hours ago
09.04.18
#BijouStarFiles: Kim Kardashian Denies Having Sex With Drake
 8 hours ago
09.04.18
25 photos
Pusha T Brings The Energy On Day 2…
 8 hours ago
09.04.18
Saweetie ‘High Maintenance’ Defines Her Lifestyle & Music
 9 hours ago
09.04.18
10 items
Supporters Form Like Voltron To Defend ‘Cosby Show’…
 9 hours ago
09.04.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close