Chris Brown & His Baby Mama Back In Court Over Her Request For $21,000 A Month

iHeartRadio Music Awards

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

According to the documents, Nia claims Brown has earned an average of $4,269,067 over the last two years, which can be broken down to just over $350,000 per month. Under the guidelines for child support in California, which is based off income, Nia believes she should receive $21,000 plus per month.

She also claims with that new figure, she is owed $250,000 in retroactive child support.

Chris Brown & His Baby Mama Back In Court Over Her Request For $21,000 A Month

