Former Def Jam A&R Shares Details Of Alleged Russell Simmons Rape In 1995

This adds to a growing number of allegations that the business mogul has endured over the past year.

Russell Simmons, once one of the more celebrated business moguls of his era, has been dogged by allegations that he raped several women. A former Def Jam Records employee has joined the growing number of accusers, saying that Simmons raped her in 1995.

Buzzfeed News reports:

In the mid-1990s, Drew Dixon was an up-and-coming music executive for Def Jam Recordings, helping to produce chart-topping hits with big-name artists like Mary J. Blige, 2Pac, Dr. Dre, and Method Man. “I felt like I’d won the lottery,” she said. “It was my dream job.”

But Dixon said she soon became the victim of persistent, nightmarish sexual harassment from the man she once placed on her vision board: music mogul Russell Simmons, her boss.

“He would come in my office, shut the door, lock it, and push me against the wall, expose himself,” Dixon told Audie Cornish in an episode of BuzzFeed News’ Facebook Watch show Profile that aired Sunday night — her first on-camera interview discussing the alleged sexual assault.

Dixon shared that one night in 1995, she happened across Simmons who then carried out his alleged assault after inviting her up to his apartment under the impression she was just there to listen to a new CD from an artist.

While this is the first public interview Dixon has given about the incident, she first shared details of the assault last December with the New York Times.

Watch NPR’s Audie Cornish interview with Drew Dixon via Buzzfeed’s Facebook Watch program, Profiles below.

