CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Offset Gets Baby Kulture’s Name Tattooed On His Face [Photos]

His love for his family is written in blood.

2 reads
Leave a comment
Cardi B Offset

Source: Danielle James / Daniella James

Offset might be the proudest father in Rap music. He just got his newborn daughter inked on his face.

In August the Migos member faced some questions on social media on why his skin bared the names of his two sons but not his newest child. With Cardi B being the mother the scrutiny only intensified.

Last week the “Walk It Like I Talk It” rapper flaunted his newest artwork. Posted by his tattoo artist Bricks, the close-up shows “Kulture” written in script on the left side of his jawline. Above it is an angel.

The artist described the process of how the piece came to be. “I spent the last 72 hours with Offset. Day and night. Got a chance to see him interact as a family man with his mom, a friend to his crew, and saw the love a father as he wanted to represent all of his kids. The opportunity to sit with him and ‘build’ made the results of the tattoo better than we both expected. Perfect time, perfect place. Stars were lined up” he explained in an email to Complex.

Well it seems the mother of his other daughter felt in a ways about Offset expressing his love to his kids. According to Shya L’amour the Quality Control Records talent does not have his first girl’s name on him. She took took to Instagram to vent her frustration.

While Bardi teased at a Kulture reveal during the recent 2018 MTV Music Video Awards, the baby celebrity has yet to be formally introduced to the world. So far we have only been privy to a photo of the tot’s tiny hands as per her Instagram.

I needed a girl like you.🎀KK

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

Via Complex

Photo: Johnny Nunez / Wired Image

Offset Gets Baby Kulture’s Name Tattooed On His Face [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
10 items
Supporters Form Like Voltron To Defend ‘Cosby Show’…
 2 hours ago
09.04.18
Kevin Gates Says Colin Kaepernick Should Have “Never…
 2 hours ago
09.04.18
Kim K. Shuts Nick Cannon & DJ Akademiks…
 2 hours ago
09.04.18
Pornhub Wants Kanye West As Its Creative Director…
 2 hours ago
09.04.18
Offset Gets Baby Kulture’s Name Tattooed On His…
 2 hours ago
09.04.18
San Francisco 49ers v Miami Dolphins
Nike Shares Drop After Colin Kaepernick Named Face…
 2 hours ago
09.04.18
You Care?: Ja Rule Responds To Eminem’s Diss…
 3 hours ago
09.04.18
Former Def Jam A&R Shares Details Of Alleged…
 3 hours ago
09.04.18
59th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room
Bey Day: Beyonce’s Mom, Tina Knowles, Shares Adorable…
 4 hours ago
09.04.18
White Privilege Watch: Demi Lovato’s Drug Dealer Will…
 5 hours ago
09.04.18
23 items
Miguel Serenades and Inspires During Made In America…
 6 hours ago
09.04.18
Eminem Vs. Machine Gun Kelly: A Complete History
 8 hours ago
09.04.18
Lil Pump Says He’s Headed To Jail
 8 hours ago
09.04.18
D12’s Bizarre Sends Warning To Machine Gun Kelly…
 8 hours ago
09.04.18
29 items
Ignorant Racist Twitter Gets Mocked For Nike Colin…
 16 hours ago
09.03.18
20 items
#JustDoIt: Colin Kaepernick Fronts Nike’s 30th Anniversary “Just…
 17 hours ago
09.03.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close