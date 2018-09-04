Pornhub Wants Kanye West As Its Creative Director For Awards Show

Kanye West has been very frank in times past about his consumption of porn, admitting as much recently in his interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Pornhub, one of the Internet’s most infamous online destinations for skin flicks, is set to host its first awards show and wants Yeezy to put his creative touches to the event this week.

From Page Six:

The show — hosted by adult-film star Asa Akira — is taking place at the Belasco Theatre in Los Angeles, and is being streamed live on the site.

A source told us, “There are some insane negotiations going on” for West to be creative director of the show.

West is a professed fan of the site.

Last month in an interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” West was asked if having daughters had changed his views about women, and the rapper replied, “Nah, I still look at Pornhub.”

The “Gold Digger” rapper even divulged his favorite categories on the site, and when Kimmel told him it wasn’t necessary to come that clean, West said, “I mean, what’s the point of being Kanye West if you can’t?”

The inaugural awards show kicks off this Thursday (Sept. 6) in Los Angeles. Learn more details here (and yes, this is an adult site so proceed with caution).

