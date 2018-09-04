CLOSE
Kim K. Shuts Nick Cannon & DJ Akademiks Down, Says She Didn’t Smash The Homie

The famed reality star stepped into The Shade Room to set the record straight.

Kim Kardashian on Jimmy Kimmel

Did Drake and Kim Kardashian smash? Nick Cannon seems to think it’s not the most farfetched idea in the world.

During a recent episode of Everyday Struggle, the Wild ‘N Out actor and comedian had a lot to say when his ex-girlfriend Kim K. came up. Cohost DJ Akademiks hit everybody with his guess as to how Drake and Kanye West‘s beef started, theorizing that Drake and Kim did the do.

Surprisingly, Nick didn’t shoot the rumor down. “That ain’t that far off of a concept!” Nick said. “As a fan, stepping back…there’s something real personal Drake holds over that whole family, that he’s like ‘Y’all dont want me to let this out.’”

Kim, who might slowly be turning into the queen of clapbacks, didn’t let any of her ex’s speculation slide. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star hopped right on into The Shade Room’s comments to set the record straight. “Never happened. End of story,” she wrote.

Do you think Akademik’s theory makes sense?

