Bey Day: Beyonce’s Mom, Tina Knowles, Shares Adorable Baby Picture of Beyonce on her Birthday

59th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

On this day 37 years ago, Ms. Tina Lawson did the world a solid favor that can never be repaid when she gave birth to star, icon, and queen, Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter.

Mama Tina shared an adorable photo of 4-month-old Bey (looking just like baby Blue Ivy), expressing her pride and joy in her eldest daughter.

“Happy Birthday to the nicest, owner of the most beautiful, generous, loving hearts ever !!!!,” Ms. Tina wrote. “Sometimes I can’t believe out of all the incredible people in the world I was chosen by God to be your mom❤️! The day that you and your sister entered this world were the two best days of my life, hands down !! It is a privilege to have carried you two in this body ❤️ Enjoy your B-Day !!! No one deserves it more !! I love you, Mom.”

Happy birthday to our most unproblematic fave! May you continue to live your bestest life.

