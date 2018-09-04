CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Lil Pump Says He’s Headed To Jail

0 reads
Leave a comment
Lil Pump Performs At Emo's

Source: Rick Kern / Getty

Via | HipHopDX

Although Lil Pump’s recent Miami arrest seemed relatively harmless, his probation officer apparently didn’t see it that way.

On Monday night (September 3), the 18-year-old revealed he’s facing more consequences than just a few hours in jail for driving with an invalid license.

“Listen up y’all,” he said. “I’m just going to get straight to the point. You saw what happened in Miami. I got arrested for some bullshit or whatever. So, I’m on probation in LA. I just violated my P.O. so I gotta go in and do a couple months.

READ MORE

 

Lil Pump Says He’s Headed To Jail was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Eminem Vs. Machine Gun Kelly: A Complete History
 2 hours ago
09.04.18
Lil Pump Says He’s Headed To Jail
 2 hours ago
09.04.18
D12’s Bizarre Sends Warning To Machine Gun Kelly…
 3 hours ago
09.04.18
29 items
Ignorant Racist Twitter Gets Mocked For Nike Colin…
 11 hours ago
09.03.18
20 items
#JustDoIt: Colin Kaepernick Fronts Nike’s 30th Anniversary “Just…
 11 hours ago
09.03.18
19 items
Colin Kaepernick Featured In Nike’s ‘Just Do It’…
 12 hours ago
09.03.18
MGK VS EMINEM Who Won Round 1?
 14 hours ago
09.03.18
NFL Can’t Stop Colin Kaepernick as he signs…
 14 hours ago
09.03.18
‘Power’ Recap – Season 5, Ep. 9: There’s…
 15 hours ago
09.03.18
Dancehall World: Kranium Talks New Music, IG Dancers,…
 17 hours ago
09.03.18
26 items
TK Kravitz On The #Z1079SummerJam Stage [PHOTOS]
 23 hours ago
09.03.18
21 items
Big 40 and YFL Kelvin on the #Z1079SummerJam…
 23 hours ago
09.03.18
6 photos
Nicki Minaj Closes Out Made In America 2018
 23 hours ago
09.03.18
T-Pain Silences Critics Over Getting Detained At Atlanta…
 24 hours ago
09.03.18
Chadwick Boseman Pushed Marvel To Keep Wakandan Accents…
 1 day ago
09.03.18
Troll With A Heart: Tekashi 6ix9ine Visits Dying…
 1 day ago
09.03.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close