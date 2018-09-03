CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

NFL Can’t Stop Colin Kaepernick as he signs with!!!!!

0 reads
Leave a comment
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED 2017 Sportsperson of the Year Show

Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty

NFL Can’t Stop Colin Kaepernick as he signs with Nike and will be the face of part of Nike’s 30th anniversary of ‘Just Do It’ campaign.

Big Congrats Colin and that just shows that Stand for something or fall for anything.

Congrats Colin now the NFl Need to get back in league as soon as possible.

but regardless he is still winning.

 

more on this story via ESPN

http://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/24568359/colin-kaepernick-face-nike-just-do-30th-anniversary-campaign

 

Subscribe to my Youtube channel.

#Iamsomebody Daily

(Podcast)

Follow me on all my Social Media

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpqicA2v8jLYV8-fg5dYvhA

https://www.instagram.com/deuceonair/

Remember We Are #Iamsomebody.

NFL Can’t Stop Colin Kaepernick as he signs with!!!!! was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
19 items
Colin Kaepernick Featured In Nike’s ‘Just Do It’…
 3 hours ago
09.03.18
MGK VS EMINEM Who Won Round 1?
 5 hours ago
09.03.18
NFL Can’t Stop Colin Kaepernick as he signs…
 5 hours ago
09.03.18
‘Power’ Recap – Season 5, Ep. 9: There’s…
 5 hours ago
09.03.18
Dancehall World: Kranium Talks New Music, IG Dancers,…
 8 hours ago
09.03.18
26 items
TK Kravitz On The #Z1079SummerJam Stage [PHOTOS]
 14 hours ago
09.03.18
21 items
Big 40 and YFL Kelvin on the #Z1079SummerJam…
 14 hours ago
09.03.18
6 photos
Nicki Minaj Closes Out Made In America 2018
 14 hours ago
09.03.18
T-Pain Silences Critics Over Getting Detained At Atlanta…
 15 hours ago
09.03.18
Chadwick Boseman Pushed Marvel To Keep Wakandan Accents…
 15 hours ago
09.03.18
Troll With A Heart: Tekashi 6ix9ine Visits Dying…
 15 hours ago
09.03.18
Man Shoots It Out With Cops Before Ice…
 16 hours ago
09.03.18
Bobby Brown Gives A Review Of Woody McClain’s…
 16 hours ago
09.03.18
As Requested: Here’s All The Music From Episode…
 23 hours ago
09.03.18
‘Power’ Recap: Teresi’s Apology Comes Too Little Too…
 1 day ago
09.03.18
‘Insecure’ Recap: Houston Bae Is Gonna Hurt So…
 1 day ago
09.03.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close