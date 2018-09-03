CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

MGK VS EMINEM Who Won Round 1?

0 reads
Leave a comment
mgk machine gun kelly in the studio with Incognito

Source: z1079 / z1079

So Eminem Dissed MGK FIrst Check it out.

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CTr2yTkhLX8

 

 

so then The Cleveland Born MGK,  Machine Gun Kelly, The Gunna Dropped this

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fp0BScQSSvg

 

Take the Poll Who Took Round 1 Eminem Or MGK

Here’s What Some of Cleveland had to say about it.

Subscribe to my Youtube channel.

#Iamsomebody Daily

(Podcast)

Follow me on all my Social Media

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpqicA2v8jLYV8-fg5dYvhA

https://www.instagram.com/deuceonair/

Remember We Are #Iamsomebody.

MGK VS EMINEM Who Won Round 1? was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
19 items
Colin Kaepernick Featured In Nike’s ‘Just Do It’…
 3 hours ago
09.03.18
MGK VS EMINEM Who Won Round 1?
 5 hours ago
09.03.18
NFL Can’t Stop Colin Kaepernick as he signs…
 5 hours ago
09.03.18
‘Power’ Recap – Season 5, Ep. 9: There’s…
 5 hours ago
09.03.18
Dancehall World: Kranium Talks New Music, IG Dancers,…
 8 hours ago
09.03.18
26 items
TK Kravitz On The #Z1079SummerJam Stage [PHOTOS]
 14 hours ago
09.03.18
21 items
Big 40 and YFL Kelvin on the #Z1079SummerJam…
 14 hours ago
09.03.18
6 photos
Nicki Minaj Closes Out Made In America 2018
 14 hours ago
09.03.18
T-Pain Silences Critics Over Getting Detained At Atlanta…
 15 hours ago
09.03.18
Chadwick Boseman Pushed Marvel To Keep Wakandan Accents…
 15 hours ago
09.03.18
Troll With A Heart: Tekashi 6ix9ine Visits Dying…
 15 hours ago
09.03.18
Man Shoots It Out With Cops Before Ice…
 16 hours ago
09.03.18
Bobby Brown Gives A Review Of Woody McClain’s…
 16 hours ago
09.03.18
As Requested: Here’s All The Music From Episode…
 23 hours ago
09.03.18
‘Power’ Recap: Teresi’s Apology Comes Too Little Too…
 1 day ago
09.03.18
‘Insecure’ Recap: Houston Bae Is Gonna Hurt So…
 1 day ago
09.03.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close