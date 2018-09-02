CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#BlackLove: 99-Year-Old Walks Six Miles Daily To Visit Wife In Hospital

"She is a beautiful lady and she treats me as a person is supposed to be ... she made a man out of me,” says 99-year-old Luther Younger.

2 reads
Leave a comment

An elderly couple based in Rochester, New York is serving #RelationshipGoals and exemplifying the beauty of Black love. Luther Younger, 99, walks six miles every day to be by his wife Waverlee’s side at the Strong Memorial Hospital, CBS News reported.

Luther and Waverlee have been married for 55 years, the news outlet writes. Nine years ago Waverlee was diagnosed with a brain tumor and was given five years to live. After her diagnosis, she spent a lot of time in the hospital and her husband made it a point to be with her. Waverlee was recently admitted to the hospital for pneumonia and Luther makes the 6-mile trek to and from the hospital every day. Many people have offered to drive him to the hospital but the former Marine insists on walking because it gives him time to reflect on his and Waverlee’s relationship.

“I got a wife. I don’t want to wait on the bus. I want to go up there to see my wife,” he told CBS News. “She is a beautiful lady and she treats me as a person is supposed to be … she made a man out of me. That’s why I love her, because she’s tough. She’s not weak … That’s the kind of woman I want.” No matter what the weather condition is, he doesn’t let it deter him from seeing his wife who he lovingly calls his “cup of tea.”

The couple’s daughter Lutheta says his walks to the hospital keeps him going. “He’s always cared about her the way he does [now]. He loves my mom, He’ll do anything for her,” she said. Lutheta has launched a GoFundMe page to help cover Waverlee’s hospital costs.

SEE ALSO:

15 Pictures That Prove Steph & Ayesha Curry Are The Black Love MVPs

#CouplesWeLove: Will & Jada’s Love Stands The Test Of Time

Thurgood Marshall

10 Life-Changing Quotes From Thurgood Marshall

9 photos Launch gallery

10 Life-Changing Quotes From Thurgood Marshall

Continue reading 10 Life-Changing Quotes From Thurgood Marshall

10 Life-Changing Quotes From Thurgood Marshall

On this day in 1967, Thurgood Marshall became the first Black Supreme Court Justice. He filled the seat of retiring Justice Tom Clark, and President Lyndon B. Johnson nominated him. Sixty-nine senators voted to confirm the Baltimore native and 11 were opposed. Marshall was on the court for 24 years and retired in 1991. Sadly, the deeply conservative and anti-Black Clarence Thomas was nominated for his seat. Marshall passed away on January 24, 1993 at the age of 84. Check out some of his most powerful quotes.

#BlackLove: 99-Year-Old Walks Six Miles Daily To Visit Wife In Hospital was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
As Requested: Here’s All The Music From Episode…
 6 hours ago
09.03.18
‘Power’ Recap: Teresi’s Apology Comes Too Little Too…
 8 hours ago
09.03.18
‘Insecure’ Recap: Houston Bae Is Gonna Hurt So…
 9 hours ago
09.03.18
Michael Rapaport Calls Out All The Rappers Who…
 13 hours ago
09.02.18
Political Candidate At HBCU Forum Accused Of Using…
 15 hours ago
09.03.18
#BlackLove: 99-Year-Old Walks Six Miles Daily To Visit…
 17 hours ago
09.03.18
Made In America Day 2 ft. Kendrick Lamar,…
 18 hours ago
09.02.18
A Complete List Of All 50+ Cameos In…
 18 hours ago
09.02.18
25 photos
Juice Wrld Live at Made In America 2018
 19 hours ago
09.02.18
Wanda Austin Becomes First Black Woman To Lead…
 19 hours ago
09.03.18
White Supremacist Group Answers The Racist Dog Whistle…
 20 hours ago
09.03.18
Black Couple Creates Mural For Mississippi School Renamed…
 20 hours ago
09.03.18
Crying Yeezy: Childish Gambino Drops Animated “Feels Like…
 21 hours ago
09.02.18
26 photos
6lack Performs At Made In America 2018 Day…
 21 hours ago
09.02.18
49 photos
Meek Mill at Made In America 2018
 21 hours ago
09.02.18
‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Star Who Didn’t…
 21 hours ago
09.02.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close