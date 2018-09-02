Black Couple Creates Mural For Mississippi School Renamed After Barack Obama

Nearly a year after a Mississippi-based elementary school decided that it would be renamed after former President Barack Obama, the school welcomed a larger-than-life mural in his liking that was painted by a Black couple, WAPT reported.

Husband-wife team design, paint mural for Barack Obama Magnet School https://t.co/1fLd4UuOx7 pic.twitter.com/ZMP4ydgw1x — 16 WAPT News (@16WAPTNews) August 28, 2018

Talameika and Charles Brice were enlisted by the Jackson Arts Council to paint the vibrant image on the side of the Barack Obama Magnet School, the news outlet writes. They both individually submitted artwork to the council in hopes of being selected to paint the mural. Talameika’s work was selected and she and her husband spent most of the summer bringing her artistic vision to life. “I wanted something that was a little playful when it comes to the children. I also wanted what was inspiring to the children here and the community to remind them of their own power,” she told the news outlet. Her husband Charles added that creating the mural for the school was their defining moment and now they will forever have a footprint in Jackson.

The mural—which was unveiled on August 17—features a colorful illustration of Obama donning a suit and includes his quote “we are the ones we’ve been waiting for. We are the change that we seek.” The couple—who met at Jackson State University and have called Jackson their home for quite some time—hopes that the quote will inspire children to break barriers like former President Barack Obama did.

According to the New York Times, the Barack Obama Magnet School was formerly named after Jefferson Davis who was at the helm of the Confederate States of America. In October 2017, the Jackson Public Schools Board of Trustees and the school’s PTA president announced that it would be renamed after Barack Obama.

Obama has been receiving a lot of honors for his contributions and leadership of our country. CBS News reported that the city of Los Angeles recently approved a plan to rename Rodeo Road to Obama Boulevard.

