BoycottInNOut?: Twitters Have Beef With Fast-Food Chain After Learning About GOP Donation

Twitter users, mainly California Democrats, have a beef with the famous fast-food chain In-N-Out after learning about a large GOP donation.

An attempted cancellation of the chain that has 335 restaurants across the United States in Oregon, California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, and Texas is currently underway after it was disclosed the company donated $25,000 to the California Republican Party. The filing was made on Tuesday, the beef didn’t start sizzling on Twitter till Wednesday when a photo of the California Form 497 highlighting the donation appeared on a California’s secretary of state’s website.

Chair of the California Democratic Party, Eric Bauman took to his Twitter account to point out the donation and called for the boycott of the chain kicking off the #BoyCottInNOut social movement.

Et tu In-N-Out? Tens of thousands of dollars donated to the California Republican Party… it’s time to #BoycottInNOut – let Trump and his cronies support these creeps… perhaps animal style!https://t.co/9zkdFaG5CJ — EricBauman (@EricBauman) August 30, 2018

People keep pointing out that In-N-Out has also donated to Democrat organizations as if it means something. If you donated to both Churchill and Hitler, you're still supporting Nazis. And if you support Nazis, I don't support you. #BoycottInNOut — Alex Michaels (@AMichaelsOFL) August 31, 2018

No, @innoutburger, a company donating money to the party that isn't deporting U.S. citizens doesn't magically cancel out the bad ethics of donating to the one that is. Use your common sense for goodness' sake. #BoycottInNOut — Shannon Coulter (@shannoncoulter) August 31, 2018

https://twitter.com/socaltrav/status/1035371420958699520

Of course, with Liberal outrage comes right-wing praise. NRA troll and spokesperson Dana Loesch chimed in on Twitter expressing sudden love for the fast food franchise along with other Republicans.

MORE IN-N-OUT FOR ME https://t.co/kKhmTTI6U0 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 30, 2018

We went In & We came Out, now take THAT & Stuff Your Faces you Liberal Fools 🤑🤑🤑😆😂🤣😋😋 🍔 #whatsyerbeef #walkaway #support @innoutburger as the Insane Left is trying to destroy them. 🤗❤️🙏🏼🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Wkh2ZYkSN0 — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) August 31, 2018

Me watching people lose their minds over In-N-Out burger being Christian and Republican…. pic.twitter.com/ZlZgBApkOF — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 31, 2018

There are also some on Twitter who are taking a much more centered look pointing out that company is one few fast-food chains that pay its workers a livable wage starting at $16 an hour.

The irony here is that @innoutburger is one of the few fast food companies to pay their workers a living wage, with starting pay at over $16/hr in certain areas of CA. We need more companies that treat their employees like #InNOutBurger not less! — Beto Mora (@Beto_Mora_) August 31, 2018

If you support this boycott, you support these people losing their jobs, you support total hypocrisy because most of the Fortune 500 gives to both parties, as does @innoutburger This is one of the worst political arguments ever made! #totalfarse @EricBauman #BoycottInandOut pic.twitter.com/I9h80LIDmv — Huston Street (@HustonStreet) August 31, 2018

Granted now it should come as no surprise that a Christian based fast-food chain is owned by Conservatives. But in this age of tribal politics and the Republican party being led by racist values, it’s also understandable why Democrats would feel a way about their favorite hamburger suppliers giving their money to the GOP. While we don’t think this will hurt the chain all that much, we do expect a just a tad bit of fall off in profits.

It’s clear people don’t like politics as a side that comes with their burger and fries. Will you be joining the #BoycottInNOut movement? Or are those burgers just too damn good to denounce in the name politics? Let us know.

Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

#BoycottInNOut?: Twitters Have Beef With Fast-Food Chain After Learning About GOP Donation was originally published on hiphopwired.com

