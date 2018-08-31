Bow Wow Allegedly Went Berserk On His ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Camera Crew

Looks like Bow Wow’s acting like a child very late into his career.

TMZ is reporting that the child rapper turned actor attacked his camera crew during a shoot for Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta and damaged thousands of dollars worth of equipment. Apparently the incident went down at an event for Da Brat in Westside Cultural Arts Center where for no reason a “calm cool and collected” Bow Wow “snapped” and allegedly went Boars Head ham on his crew and their equipment.

Our sources say in a fit of rage — Bow Wow started shattering gear — busting three cameras in the process. The rapper also attacked anyone who tried to step in and stop him.

We’re told cops were called to the scene … no word yet if anyone was arrested.

Sources also say that Da Brat might have been involved in the wildness herself though no on’e actually confirmed that. Given her money woes and having recently got off of probation, it’s better that no one comment on that either.

We wouldn’t be surprised if this was all for show to help boost the show’s ratings. If not then we got two words for ya: bath salts. We kid, we kid.

