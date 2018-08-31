CLOSE
Tyga On Whether Or Not He Misses Kylie Jenner: “I’m Good Luv, Enjoy.”

The rapper had a lot to say about his ex while dialing into Queen Radio.

It was weird and pervy that Tyga was even into such a young Kylie Jenner in the first place, so you would think he’d try his best to just move on. Nope—Michael Ray Stevenson still has a lot to say about his ex.

The West Coast rapper called into Queen Radio on Thursday night and when Nicki Minaj asked whether or not he missed the lip kit millionaire, he responded “Nah. I’m good luv, enjoy.” He also told listeners he had a lot to do with why Jenner has been so successful. “You need black people to fu** with you ’cause you need culture,” he said. “I had a lot to do with all that.”

On another note, Tyga insisted he doesn’t have a problem with Jenner’s baby daddyTravis Scott, telling Nicki “We ain’t got no beef. It’s his time right now…You gotta let it ride. I ain’t got no beef with him.”

What do you think? Does he sound a little salty to you?

