Jay-Z Gifts Fat Joe $60K In Champagne For His 48th Birthday Party

After 25 years in the Rap game Fat Joe is still aging like fine wine. The Bronx MC recently brought in his birthday in like a king.

For his 48th born day, Joe Crack celebrated in Manhattan at the 40/40 Club. In the house were a slew of a-list celebrities including Mary J. Blige, Maino, Fabolous, Tiffany Haddish, Floyd Mayweather and Michael Rappaport.

Joe kept things classic when it came to the vibes. To set things off R&B legends Keith Sweat and SWV performed their hits.

Additionally, Ja Rule, N.O.R.E. and Remy Ma also rapped from the bar area for impromptu sets.

While Jay-Z continues to tour the country with Beyoncé for the On The Run 2 Tour he still sent his love to Cartegena. The Roc Nation boss had several bottles of Armand De Brignac Brut Rose champagne sent over to Cartegena. The 10 magnums cost Jigga a cool $60,000 dollars.

As an added surprise someone blessed him with Big Punisher themed NIKE Air Force 1 sneakers. He took to Instagram to give thanks for the customized kicks. “Love these my brother till we meet again BIG PUN”.

Naturally Joe was humbled by the turn out and made sure to express his gratitude. “So many great people showed up and danced,laughed,partied,and just enjoyed life! Thats what its all about. Celebrating while we are here. thanks again to all my friends and family. Love you all”.

