Mickey Too Lit: Disneyland Park To Sell Alcohol For The First Time Ever!

Alcohol will be served at Disneyland for the first time in 63 years

Disneyland is about to get a little more adult.

For the first time in the theme parks 63 year history, alcohol will be served on the premises thanks to a Star Wars attraction. The Star Wars: Galaxy Edge attraction opens next year and its’ Oga’s Cantina will offer beer, wine, and outer space theme cocktails. However, drinks can only be consumed inside the Cantina.

The Star Wars theme doesn’t stop there as RX-24, the former StarSpeeder 3000 pilot droid that once piloted the Star Tours ride in Tomorrowland is the resident DJ.

“Patrons will come from across the galaxy to sample the famous concoctions created with exotic ingredients using ‘otherworldly’ methods. These beverages will be served in unique vessels,” a statement on the Disney Parks blog explained.

Added park spokeswoman Liz Jaeger, “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will be a completely immersive true-to-story experience. Given our commitment to offering fans an immersive cantina experience, we felt this was an opportunity to offer alcohol and non-alcohol based beverages in the context of the story.”

Mickey Too Lit: Disneyland Park To Sell Alcohol For The First Time Ever! was originally published on RadioNowHouston.com

