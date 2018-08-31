CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Nick Cannon Provides His Side Of The Azealia Banks “Wild N’ Out” Story

0 reads
Leave a comment
Nick Cannon

Source: The Rickey Smiley Morning Show / The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Via | HotNewHipHop

Nick Cannon Provides His Side Of The Azealia Banks “Wild N’ Out” Story

Nick Cannon speaks out.

Today’s episode of Everyday Struggle found Nick Cannon holding it down as a guest host. While the conversation was wide-reaching, eventually, Cannon opens up about the whole Azealia Banks debacle, in which she accused Wild N’ Out of being “anti-black” among other dubious claims. As there are generally two sides to every story, Nick provided his own insight into what went down. To be fair, Nick alludes that while Banks was far from the best guest on set, she was much better afterward.“It’s funny because she actually broke down. And I was like, ‘Yo, anything you don’t want to air, let me know and we won’t do it,’” Cannon explained. “She said it right there, she was like ‘That’s very anti-black.’ I was like, ‘yo that’s not what I’m about, but if you feel that way, I’ll take it out.’” Eventually, he decides to drop some insight as an armchair psychologist, speculating that Banks’ comments stemmed from a place of insecurity. “In her community, cause she always talks about dating white men, she’s probably not looked at as beautiful to your other peers,” he says. “So when she hears DC Young Fly say ‘with yo ugly ass…’ He darker than her, and he uglier than her!”

READ MORE

Nick Cannon Provides His Side Of The Azealia Banks “Wild N’ Out” Story was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
#BijouStarFiles: Bow Wow SNAPS On ‘Growing Up Hip…
 2 hours ago
08.31.18
Colin Kaepernick’s Collusion Case Against NFL Goes Forward
 3 hours ago
08.31.18
Birdman In Danger Of Losing Rights To Miami…
 4 hours ago
08.31.18
Eminem Drops Surprise Album ‘Kamikaze’ [Listen]
 5 hours ago
08.31.18
Eminem Drops Off Surprise Album “Kamikaze”: Stream It…
 7 hours ago
08.31.18
Nick Cannon Provides His Side Of The Azealia…
 7 hours ago
08.31.18
Lil Uzi Vert “Free Smooth Freestyle,” Saweetie &…
 15 hours ago
08.30.18
8 items
Stic From dead prez, “Queen of Green” Yoli…
 19 hours ago
08.30.18
Survey Says: Andrew Gillum Already Favored To Win…
 19 hours ago
08.31.18
10 items
Footaction & Champion Launching Collection With Philly Artist…
 20 hours ago
08.30.18
Owning Businesses While Black: Harlem Businessman Sues NYPD…
 20 hours ago
08.30.18
23 items
Issa Rae, Tiffany Haddish, Joe Budden & More…
 21 hours ago
08.30.18
Why Bow Wow Quit Smoking Weed [EXCLUSIVE]
 21 hours ago
08.31.18
Legacy: The Best Aretha Franklin Dance Tributes From…
 22 hours ago
08.30.18
3 items
Kanye West & Chance The Rapper Are Indeed…
 22 hours ago
08.30.18
President Donald Trump Accuses NBC’s Lester Holt Of…
 23 hours ago
08.30.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close