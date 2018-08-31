CLOSE
Strivers’ Row Project Puts Black-Owned Businesses First

The Strivers’ Row project brings awareness to Black-owned businesses in New York City.

A group of Black entrepreneurs was being prominently featured as part of the Strivers’ Row project to raise awareness of Black-owned businesses in New York City. The initiative includes dozens of “Black Business Row” companies that range from a bed and breakfast in Brooklyn to a barber shop in Manhattan to a chocolate company in Harlem, and dozens of others across the city.

The timing of the Strivers’ Row project is significant because August is also National Black Business Month.

Take a look at a brief clip of two Strivers’ Row project entrepreneurs explaining why they started their businesses and what sets their companies apart from their competitors in the Big Apple and beyond. Watch below.

 

Click here to see the full list of Black-owned businesses participating in the Strivers’ Row project.

Strivers’ Row Project Puts Black-Owned Businesses First was originally published on newsone.com

