CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Watch Aretha Franklin’s Funeral: How To Live Stream The Queen Of Soul’s Homecoming

The private "homecoming" services, complete with a eulogy delivered by former President Barack Obama, were scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. local time.

3 reads
Leave a comment
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FRANKLIN

Source: JEFF KOWALSKY / Getty

Just more than two weeks after the world lost one the greatest singing voices ever to be heard, the opulent funeral planned to send off Aretha Franklin to her final resting place was set to be held Friday morning in the Queen of Soul’s longtime hometown of Detroit.

The private “homecoming” services, complete with a eulogy delivered by former President Barack Obama, were scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. local time. However, a public ceremony was supposed to start at 10 a.m. immediately afterward so that her devoted fans can participate, as well.

The funeral was expected to end around 3:30 p.m.

Some of the meticulous details planned for the funeral include lining the streets of Detroit with pink Cadillacs, honoring both her hometown as well as her 1985 chart-topping hit by the same name. The services were also expected to be “unapologetically Black,” Georgetown University professor Micheal Eric Dyson, who is from Detroit, told the Associated Press.

“She was our voice for half a century,” Dyson told the AP. “She gave expression to our desires” —spiritual, political and sexual. “She was a full-service queen. She was the people’s diva.”

Afterward, performances from celebrated singers such as Stevie Wonder and Chaka Khan were scheduled along with speeches and readings from others.

Aretha Franklin died Aug. 16 from pancreatic cancer. Her unrivaled singing voice helped her create timeless hits like “Respect” and “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” on her way to being rightfully crowned as the Queen of Soul. She released dozens of studio albums and ultimately becoming the first woman to ever be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.

Click here to watch a live stream of Aretha Franklin’s funeral services being broadcast live from Greater Grace Temple, or watch the embedded video below.

SEE ALSO:

Aretha Franklin Public Viewing Photos, Video: Pictures In Detroit

Cathy Hughes Mourns Aretha Franklin’s Death

Watch Aretha Franklin’s Funeral: How To Live Stream The Queen Of Soul’s Homecoming was originally published on newsone.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
#BijouStarFiles: Bow Wow SNAPS On ‘Growing Up Hip…
 2 hours ago
08.31.18
Colin Kaepernick’s Collusion Case Against NFL Goes Forward
 3 hours ago
08.31.18
Birdman In Danger Of Losing Rights To Miami…
 4 hours ago
08.31.18
Eminem Drops Surprise Album ‘Kamikaze’ [Listen]
 5 hours ago
08.31.18
Eminem Drops Off Surprise Album “Kamikaze”: Stream It…
 7 hours ago
08.31.18
Nick Cannon Provides His Side Of The Azealia…
 7 hours ago
08.31.18
Lil Uzi Vert “Free Smooth Freestyle,” Saweetie &…
 15 hours ago
08.30.18
8 items
Stic From dead prez, “Queen of Green” Yoli…
 19 hours ago
08.30.18
Survey Says: Andrew Gillum Already Favored To Win…
 19 hours ago
08.31.18
10 items
Footaction & Champion Launching Collection With Philly Artist…
 20 hours ago
08.30.18
Owning Businesses While Black: Harlem Businessman Sues NYPD…
 20 hours ago
08.30.18
23 items
Issa Rae, Tiffany Haddish, Joe Budden & More…
 21 hours ago
08.30.18
Why Bow Wow Quit Smoking Weed [EXCLUSIVE]
 21 hours ago
08.31.18
Legacy: The Best Aretha Franklin Dance Tributes From…
 22 hours ago
08.30.18
3 items
Kanye West & Chance The Rapper Are Indeed…
 22 hours ago
08.30.18
President Donald Trump Accuses NBC’s Lester Holt Of…
 23 hours ago
08.30.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close