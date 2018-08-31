CLOSE
Eminem Drops Surprise Album ‘Kamikaze’ [Listen]

Marshal Mathers said F an extensive rollout.

Eminem

Source: Interscope/Aftermath / Interscope/Aftermath

If you say you knew this was going to happen, we’ll be inclined to call you a liar. Eminem went ahead and dropped a surprise album called Kamikaze

Slim Shady dropped the 13-track album at midnight. The album’s guest list is limited to Royce Da 5’9″, Joyner Lucas and Jessie Reyez.

The album’s artwork should be familiar to Hip-Hop heads since it’s inspired by the Beastie Boys 1986 classic Licensed To Ill.

From the first track, Em is ready for all the smoke. Take a listen to Kamikaze below.

1. Eminem – The Ringer (Explicit) 05:37

2. Eminem – Greatest (Explicit) 03:46

3. Eminem – Lucky You ft. Joyner Lucas (Explicit) 04:04

4. Paul Rosenberg – Paul (skit) 00:35

5. Eminem – Normal (Explicit) 03:42

6. Eminem – Em Calls Paul (skit) (Explicit) 00:49

7. Eminem – Stepping Stone (Explicit) 05:09

8. Eminem – Not Alike ft. Royce Da 5’9 (Explicit) 04:48

9. Eminem – Fall (Explicit) 03:36

10. Eminem – Kamikaze (Explicit) 04:22

11. Eminem – Nice Guy ft. Jessie Reyez (Explicit) 02:30

12. Eminem – Good Guy ft. Jessie Reyez (Explicit) 02:22

13. Eminem – Venom (Music From the Motion Picture) (Explicit) 04:29

Eminem Drops Surprise Album ‘Kamikaze’ [Listen] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

