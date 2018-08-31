Birdman In Danger Of Losing Rights To Miami Studio

Birdman is reportedly fighting to keep his rights to a famed studio in Miami that has been a recording hub to the stars. The business mogul born Bryan Williams is hoping to continue working out of the Hit Factory Criteria Recording Studios where greats like Aretha Franklin, James Brown, and others have recorded.

Earlier this month, EMG Transfer Agent filed documents, obtained by The Blast, seeking to take control of Birdman’s Hit Factory Criteria Recording Studios.

EMG says they believe the studio is a high-end fully functioning and operating music facility, but accuse Birdman of not turning over any rent earned from clients using the studio, despite a court order.

What’s more, EMG claims that big stars have been to the Hit Factory lately, including The Rock, and Marc Anthony, who is finishing up his new album.

Birdman responded in court documents, arguing that the Hit Factory doesn’t get paid rent and claiming he has zilch to turn over. He says the studio is used as a developmental arm of his business to create demo tapes for up and coming young artists who have been identified by Birdman as possible stars.

The document adds that despite high-profile clients still using the space, Birdman believes his name attachment is a draw for young artists and also will hurt his chances at signing another big star. If he gets kicked out of the studio, Birdman is arguing that Hit Factory will fall out of favor with the industry and hurt the business.

