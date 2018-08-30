CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Owning Businesses While Black: Harlem Businessman Sues NYPD After Racist Encounter

Dr. Clyde Pemberton, the owner of MIST in Harlem, says he was attacked by racist patrons after he and two others assisted a drunk white woman in the establishment.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Close-Up Of Wooden Gavel On Table In Courtroom

Source: Rainer Zapka / EyeEm / Getty

In June 2017, Black business owner Dr. Clyde Pemberbton was inside his Harlem restaurant when a white woman fell ill with two employees assisting him. When the group went to help, they allege that the woman’s friends assaulted them with racist slurs and the NYPD arrived on the scene then arrested the trio, prompting a lawsuit against the force that was filed this week adding to a growing trend of recent incidents.

Pemberton, who owns the MIST restaurant and lounge, is one of the three plaintiffs in a federal lawsuit who believe the NYPD singled them out because of their race and not for any true wrongdoing. Pemberton and the employees were arrested for an alleged false imprisonment of the patron. Pemberton and the others were held in jail overnight and fought ardently to get the charges dropped eventually.

“It is time for the NYPD to be held accountable. The NYPD must stop reflexively defending its officers without even conducting an investigation. The NYPD must take real action to stamp out discrimination by holding accountable those officers who violate citizens’ constitutional rights,” Elizabeth Saylor, Pemberton’s attorney, said in a statement.

By way of his attorney, Pemberton said that he was a member of Harlem’s vibrant business community and has even worked with the NYPD in times past.

Learn more about Pemberton’s complaint here.

Photo: Getty

Owning Businesses While Black: Harlem Businessman Sues NYPD After Racist Encounter was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Owning Businesses While Black: Harlem Businessman Sues NYPD…
 2 hours ago
08.30.18
23 items
Issa Rae, Tiffany Haddish, Joe Budden & More…
 2 hours ago
08.30.18
3 items
Kanye West & Chance The Rapper Are Indeed…
 3 hours ago
08.30.18
President Donald Trump Accuses NBC’s Lester Holt Of…
 4 hours ago
08.30.18
They Might Be Onto Something: Twitter Wants To…
 5 hours ago
08.30.18
Manager Found Guilty of Scamming Ne-Yo, Brian McKnight
 5 hours ago
08.30.18
Kanye West Tearfully Apologizes For Slavery “Sounds Like…
 5 hours ago
08.30.18
Travis Scott, Lil Yachty & Quavo Featured In…
 6 hours ago
08.30.18
DJ Khaled Launches We The Best Furniture Collection,…
 10 hours ago
08.30.18
Bardi Bag: Cardi B Wants No Less Than…
 10 hours ago
08.30.18
Lil Pump Arrested In Miami, Busts Out Cheese…
 10 hours ago
08.30.18
Kanye West Is In Chicago Working On Chance…
 12 hours ago
08.30.18
“Outraged” Florida Students Want Tekashi 6ix9ine Concert Shut…
 12 hours ago
08.30.18
Trump Creates Secret Committee To Combat Marijuana
 12 hours ago
08.30.18
How Safaree Is Changing The Sex Toy Game…
 1 day ago
08.30.18
Would Michael Jackson Approve? Celebrity Moonwalks Ranked From…
 1 day ago
08.29.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close