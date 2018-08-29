CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Happy Birthday MJ: 5 Artists Who Were Influenced By The King of Pop

1 reads
Leave a comment
Michael Jackson

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Almost a decade after his passing, Michael Jackson’s influence is still ever present. In 1964, the world was introduced to a Michael Joseph Jackson, the eighth child of Katherine and Joe Jackson. Michael made his musical debut as the youngest member of his family singing group, The Jackson 5, alongside his brothers  Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, and Marlon. The Jackson 5 gave us a ton of classics including, “I Want You Back” (1969), “ABC” (1970), “The Love You Save” (1970), and “I’ll Be There” (1970). In 1971, Michael embarked on his solo career. In the early 80’s, things began to really take off for Michael and he quickly solidified his place at an ultimate pop star. Songs like “Beat It”, “Billie Jean”, and “Thriller” from his 1982 album Thriller, made it apparent that Michael Jackson wasn’t going anywhere any time soon. His music was not only entertaining but also political. Every step of the way, Michael Jackson attempted to break down racial barriers through his music and business ventures.

Michael’s sophomore album, Bad, became the first album in the country to spawn 5 number one singles with  “I Just Can’t Stop Loving You”, “Bad”, “The Way You Make Me Feel”, “Man in the Mirror”, and “Dirty Diana.” That wasn’t the last of Michael’s history-making and record-breaking. From his fashion to his iconic videos, everyone wanted to be Michael Jackson, a talent that has yet to be replicated in after four decades. Let’s take a look at how MJ inspired some of today’s talent.

 

Beyonce

Super Bowl halftime

Source: Getty / Getty

Where would Beyonce be without Michael Jackson? You can tell in her showmanship that MJ was a huge inspiration. She’s paid homage to the King of Pop in several performances, mainly her Super Bowl performance and her tribute to Jackson with Destiny’s Child.

 

 

Flip through for more MJ inspiration.

Happy Birthday MJ: 5 Artists Who Were Influenced By The King of Pop was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Would Michael Jackson Approve? Celebrity Moonwalks Ranked From…
 5 hours ago
08.29.18
Happy Birthday MJ: 5 Artists Who Were Influenced…
 6 hours ago
08.29.18
The Cast Of The Nun Test Their Knowledge…
 6 hours ago
08.29.18
Kanye West Apologizes For Slavery Comment & Addresses…
 7 hours ago
08.29.18
Angela Yee Named New York Public Library Ambassador
 7 hours ago
08.29.18
11 items
Honeymoooon Over?: Twitter Slaughtering “Mooo!” Rapper Dorja Cat…
 7 hours ago
08.29.18
5 items
Teyana Taylor Stars in Lingerie Campaign, Yes There’s…
 8 hours ago
08.29.18
Janet Jackson Pays Homage To Michael Jackson For…
 8 hours ago
08.29.18
Cardi B Swiftly Apologizes For Tacky Portrayal of…
 8 hours ago
08.29.18
9 Things We Learned From Joe Budden on…
 10 hours ago
08.29.18
White Ex-Cop Guilty Of Killing Black Teen Jordan…
 10 hours ago
08.29.18
Did Nicki Minaj Fire Her Longtime Hair Stylist…
 10 hours ago
08.29.18
NBA Relaxes Its Sneaker Rules, Players Can Rock…
 10 hours ago
08.29.18
Kanye West attends 2 Chainz wedding wearing slippers…
 11 hours ago
08.29.18
Trump Is Really Upset That A Black Man…
 13 hours ago
08.29.18
12 items
Happy Birthday, Michael Jackson: Epic Quotes From The…
 13 hours ago
08.29.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close