Kanye West and Kim Kardashian-West attended 2 Chainz's wedding at the Gianni Versace Mansion wearing an outfit that strayed from the ordinary. Kanye West shoes appeared to be to small for his feet. It is reported that the Yeezy sliders which appeared to be too small were in fact worn "the Japanese way."

The Japanese way pic.twitter.com/n1TUsVOJkA — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) August 28, 2018

Kim & Kanye arriving at the Versace Mansion in Miami today. pic.twitter.com/N6n0m8iZxn — KimYe Media (@KimYeMedia) August 18, 2018

Kanye West attends 2 Chainz wedding wearing slippers too small for his feet was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: