Kanye West attends 2 Chainz wedding wearing slippers too small for his feet

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian-West attended 2 Chainz's wedding at the Gianni Versace Mansion wearing an outfit that strayed from the ordinary. Kanye West shoes appeared to be to small for his feet. It is reported that the Yeezy sliders which appeared to be too small were in fact worn "the Japanese way."

 

