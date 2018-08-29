CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Kim Kimble Amid Nicki Minaj Firing Rumors: Eagles Don’t Squawk With Chickens

0 reads
Leave a comment
Alec Baldwin Visits 'The You Crew'

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

Veteran hairstylist Kim Kimble, who worked with Nicki Minaj and graced the folds of Elle Magazine with her, is seemingly clapping back at rumors she was fired from the Queen’s camp.

In case you missed it, Nicki Minaj switched stylists and is now working with instafamous wigologist Arrogant Tae.

Fans quickly noticed Nicki and Kimble stopped following one another and rumors began to swirl that their breakup wasn’t amicable. While Kimble declined to give a direct comment about the situation when we reached out, she took to Instagram to send what people believe to be subliminal shots at Nicki.

“Eagles always fly above pettiness I encourage all eagle to fly and don’t let chickens tell you otherwise,” she captioned the video.

We have a feeling Nicki’s going to send her Barbies to attack in 3…2…1.

RELATED STORIES:

Nicki Minaj’s Public Quarrel With Safaree Is A Reminder Black Women Are Loyal To A Fault

Nicki Minaj Goes Off On Fan Who Offered Some Musical Advice: “Eat A D*ck You Hating A** Hoe”

 

Kim Kimble Amid Nicki Minaj Firing Rumors: Eagles Don’t Squawk With Chickens was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Angela Yee Named New York Public Library Ambassador
 2 hours ago
08.29.18
11 items
Honeymoooon Over?: Twitter Slaughtering “Mooo!” Rapper Dorja Cat…
 2 hours ago
08.29.18
5 items
Teyana Taylor Stars in Lingerie Campaign, Yes There’s…
 3 hours ago
08.29.18
Cardi B Swiftly Apologizes For Tacky Portrayal of…
 3 hours ago
08.29.18
9 Things We Learned From Joe Budden on…
 5 hours ago
08.29.18
White Ex-Cop Guilty Of Killing Black Teen Jordan…
 5 hours ago
08.29.18
Did Nicki Minaj Fire Her Longtime Hair Stylist…
 5 hours ago
08.29.18
NBA Relaxes Its Sneaker Rules, Players Can Rock…
 5 hours ago
08.29.18
12 items
Happy Birthday, Michael Jackson: Epic Quotes From The…
 9 hours ago
08.29.18
Meek Mill Donating 6,000 Backpacks To Students In…
 11 hours ago
08.29.18
Kanye West Defends His Yeezy Slides & Gets…
 11 hours ago
08.29.18
Lauryn Hill Swears She Doesn’t Hate White People…
 11 hours ago
08.29.18
Cardi B Apologizes To Dr. Bernice King For…
 11 hours ago
08.29.18
Nicki Minaj, Tekashi 6ix9ine & Tr3Way Get Roasted…
 11 hours ago
08.29.18
E-40 ft. Vince Staples & G Perico “Ain’t…
 20 hours ago
08.28.18
Capcom’s Classic Samurai Adventure ‘Onimusha: Warlords’ Returning In…
 20 hours ago
08.28.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close