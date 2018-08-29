CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Did Nicki Minaj Fire Her Longtime Hair Stylist Kim Kimble?

A few shady IG posts have fans thinking the two have parted ways.

1 reads
Leave a comment
MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Patricia Schlein/WENN.com

Rumor has it, Nicki Minaj isn’t messing with her hairstylist anymore.

The “Barbie Dreams” rapper has been making headlines nonstop after she came for Spotify, went after Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, and Baby Stormi, and then postponed her tour due to lack of rehearsal time.

Now, everyone’s chirping about Nicki once more after she and Kim Kimble unfollowed each other on Instagram. Nicki tipped fans off that there might be an issue brewing when she asked her Barbz to tag their favorite hair stylists and makeup artists in the NYC area.

‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

She then debuted new “colorful hair dont care” locks on Instagram, but thanked an entirely different stylist, not named Kim, for the look.

Do you think Nicki gave Kim Kimble the boot? Kimble posted this on her IG just days ago:

✌🏾

A post shared by Kim Kimble (@kimblehaircare) on

Tell us what you think in the comments.

Photo: Wenn

Did Nicki Minaj Fire Her Longtime Hair Stylist Kim Kimble? was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Angela Yee Named New York Public Library Ambassador
 2 hours ago
08.29.18
11 items
Honeymoooon Over?: Twitter Slaughtering “Mooo!” Rapper Dorja Cat…
 2 hours ago
08.29.18
5 items
Teyana Taylor Stars in Lingerie Campaign, Yes There’s…
 3 hours ago
08.29.18
Cardi B Swiftly Apologizes For Tacky Portrayal of…
 3 hours ago
08.29.18
9 Things We Learned From Joe Budden on…
 5 hours ago
08.29.18
White Ex-Cop Guilty Of Killing Black Teen Jordan…
 5 hours ago
08.29.18
Did Nicki Minaj Fire Her Longtime Hair Stylist…
 5 hours ago
08.29.18
NBA Relaxes Its Sneaker Rules, Players Can Rock…
 5 hours ago
08.29.18
12 items
Happy Birthday, Michael Jackson: Epic Quotes From The…
 8 hours ago
08.29.18
Meek Mill Donating 6,000 Backpacks To Students In…
 11 hours ago
08.29.18
Kanye West Defends His Yeezy Slides & Gets…
 11 hours ago
08.29.18
Lauryn Hill Swears She Doesn’t Hate White People…
 11 hours ago
08.29.18
Cardi B Apologizes To Dr. Bernice King For…
 11 hours ago
08.29.18
Nicki Minaj, Tekashi 6ix9ine & Tr3Way Get Roasted…
 11 hours ago
08.29.18
E-40 ft. Vince Staples & G Perico “Ain’t…
 20 hours ago
08.28.18
Capcom’s Classic Samurai Adventure ‘Onimusha: Warlords’ Returning In…
 20 hours ago
08.28.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close