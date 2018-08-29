Rumor has it, Nicki Minaj isn’t messing with her hairstylist anymore.

The “Barbie Dreams” rapper has been making headlines nonstop after she came for Spotify, went after Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, and Baby Stormi, and then postponed her tour due to lack of rehearsal time.

Now, everyone’s chirping about Nicki once more after she and Kim Kimble unfollowed each other on Instagram. Nicki tipped fans off that there might be an issue brewing when she asked her Barbz to tag their favorite hair stylists and makeup artists in the NYC area.

‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Aug 23, 2018 at 6:46pm PDT

She then debuted new “colorful hair dont care” locks on Instagram, but thanked an entirely different stylist, not named Kim, for the look.

Do you think Nicki gave Kim Kimble the boot? Kimble posted this on her IG just days ago:

✌🏾 A post shared by Kim Kimble (@kimblehaircare) on Aug 26, 2018 at 8:12pm PDT

Tell us what you think in the comments.

—

Photo: Wenn

Did Nicki Minaj Fire Her Longtime Hair Stylist Kim Kimble? was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: