CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

White Ex-Cop Guilty Of Killing Black Teen Jordan Edwards

Roy Oliver faces up to five to 99 years in prison for the killing of the unarmed 15-year-old.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Roy Oliver Guilty Killing Jordan Edwards Texas

Source: Parker County Sheriff’s Department / Parker County Sheriff’s Department

The family of slain unarmed Black teen Jordan Edwards and their quest for justice has come to an end after a Texas jury found the white police officer who shot and killed the boy guilty of murder. Oliver shot a firearm into a car full of other teenagers as they left a party in a Dallas suburb in April 2017.

As reported by Al-Jazeera and local outlet Dallas News, Oliver, 38, claimed that a driver attempted to run him over thus prompting him to fire his weapon. However, witnesses say that the car was actually moving away from Oliver and that was also backed by body-cam footage. Oliver was fired from his post a month after the shooting after the department confirmed the footage went against Oliver’s claims.

Oliver will between five to 99 years in prison and his sentencing hearing is currently in motion. Two other charges, manslaughter and aggravated assault, were dropped. The Dallas News added in its reporting of the case that family members inside the courtroom loudly celebrated as the verdict came down.

With tears in his eyes, Odell Edwards thanked supporters and offered a brief statement to the gathering press.

“I just want to say I’m happy, very happy,” Edwards said. “It’s been a long time, hard year. Just really happy.”

Oliver’s sentencing hearing resumes this Wednesday.

Photo: Parker County Sheriff’s Department

White Ex-Cop Guilty Of Killing Black Teen Jordan Edwards was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Angela Yee Named New York Public Library Ambassador
 2 hours ago
08.29.18
11 items
Honeymoooon Over?: Twitter Slaughtering “Mooo!” Rapper Dorja Cat…
 2 hours ago
08.29.18
5 items
Teyana Taylor Stars in Lingerie Campaign, Yes There’s…
 3 hours ago
08.29.18
Cardi B Swiftly Apologizes For Tacky Portrayal of…
 3 hours ago
08.29.18
9 Things We Learned From Joe Budden on…
 5 hours ago
08.29.18
White Ex-Cop Guilty Of Killing Black Teen Jordan…
 5 hours ago
08.29.18
Did Nicki Minaj Fire Her Longtime Hair Stylist…
 5 hours ago
08.29.18
NBA Relaxes Its Sneaker Rules, Players Can Rock…
 5 hours ago
08.29.18
12 items
Happy Birthday, Michael Jackson: Epic Quotes From The…
 9 hours ago
08.29.18
Meek Mill Donating 6,000 Backpacks To Students In…
 11 hours ago
08.29.18
Kanye West Defends His Yeezy Slides & Gets…
 11 hours ago
08.29.18
Lauryn Hill Swears She Doesn’t Hate White People…
 11 hours ago
08.29.18
Cardi B Apologizes To Dr. Bernice King For…
 11 hours ago
08.29.18
Nicki Minaj, Tekashi 6ix9ine & Tr3Way Get Roasted…
 11 hours ago
08.29.18
E-40 ft. Vince Staples & G Perico “Ain’t…
 20 hours ago
08.28.18
Capcom’s Classic Samurai Adventure ‘Onimusha: Warlords’ Returning In…
 20 hours ago
08.28.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close