Angela Yee Named New York Public Library Ambassador

The Breakfast Club hosts reminds The Big Apple that reading is fundamental.

West Indian American/Caribbean American Heritage Reception

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Angela Yee will help usher a new generation of readers. She has just been named an ambassador for The New York Public Library.

As a longtime cardholder, the media personality will encourage students to take advantage of all the books, periodicals, and films available at the 143 branches within the New York metropolitan area. She will also participate in New York Public Library events, campaigns, and programs, and is planning to host her book club at library branches across the city.

“Some of my best memories growing up in New York are the times I spent in the public library where I developed my love for reading” Yee shared. “I decided in first grade that I would go to college and be an English major, which I did. There are so many programs and so much to love about your local branch, and I’m excited to become a New York Public Library Ambassador to explore that with you.”

In a statement, NYPL President Anthony W. Marx applauded her continued commitment to the community. “Angela Yee is a remarkable person whose success as a radio personality, entrepreneur, and writer is equaled by her insatiable desire to give back to her city and its people.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Chirlane McCray inducted the Brooklyn native at their annual West Indian-American and Caribbean-American Heritage celebration at Gracie Mansion on Tuesday, August 28.

Photo: Getty Images / Johnny Nunez

Angela Yee Named New York Public Library Ambassador was originally published on hiphopwired.com

