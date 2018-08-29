CLOSE
Cardi B Apologizes To Dr. Bernice King For Coretta Scott King Skit

Cardi B has apologized to Dr. Bernice King for participating in a comedy sketch that offended the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King.

“Thank you, @iamcardib, for reaching out to me and apologizing for the skit that aired on @TMZ,” Bernice King wrote on Twitter. “I look forward to talking with you soon.”

