CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Lauryn Hill Swears She Doesn’t Hate White People In Epic Personal Essay

0 reads
Leave a comment
LAURYN HILL FOR WOOLRICH

Source: JACK DAVISON FOR WOOLRICH / JACK DAVISON FOR WOOLRICH

Via | HipHopDX

Lauryn Hill evidently had a lot to get off her chest. On Monday (August 27), the former Fugee published a lengthy op-ed on Medium, essentially dispelling any rumor every told about her.

From the myth she “hates” white people and her tendencies to run late for her performances to Robert Glasper’s recent criticisms of her and plagiarism allegations, Ms. Hill goes into meticulous detail about it all.

“I’ve remained patient and quiet for a very long time, allowing people to talk, speculate, and project, while keeping my nose to the grindstone fighting for freedoms many folks aren’t even aware matter,” Hill begins. “The arrogance of presumption that allows someone to think that they could have all the facts about another person’s life and experience, is truly and remarkably… presumptuous.”

READ MORE

 

Lauryn Hill Swears She Doesn’t Hate White People In Epic Personal Essay was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
12 items
Happy Birthday, Michael Jackson: Epic Quotes From The…
 3 hours ago
08.29.18
Meek Mill Donating 6,000 Backpacks To Students In…
 6 hours ago
08.29.18
Kanye West Defends His Yeezy Slides & Gets…
 6 hours ago
08.29.18
Lauryn Hill Swears She Doesn’t Hate White People…
 6 hours ago
08.29.18
Cardi B Apologizes To Dr. Bernice King For…
 6 hours ago
08.29.18
Nicki Minaj, Tekashi 6ix9ine & Tr3Way Get Roasted…
 6 hours ago
08.29.18
E-40 ft. Vince Staples & G Perico “Ain’t…
 14 hours ago
08.28.18
Capcom’s Classic Samurai Adventure ‘Onimusha: Warlords’ Returning In…
 14 hours ago
08.28.18
‘Call of Duty: WWII’ Fourth DLC Pack ‘Shadow…
 14 hours ago
08.28.18
Hypebeast Alert: Levi’s Introducing Sneaker Ready Jeans [Photos]
 16 hours ago
08.28.18
Ariana Grande To Perform At Aretha Franklin’s Funeral…
 16 hours ago
08.29.18
Take It Or Leave It? Ms. Lauryn Hill’s…
 18 hours ago
08.28.18
Officer Found Guilty Of Murder In Shooting Death…
 19 hours ago
08.28.18
Million Dollar Baby Arm: Safaree Lands Millions With…
 20 hours ago
08.28.18
Russian Asset Accuses Google of “Rigging” Search Results…
 20 hours ago
08.28.18
Why People Are Upset That Cardi B Is…
 20 hours ago
08.29.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close