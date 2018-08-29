1 reads Leave a comment
Via | HipHopDX
TWITTER – Kanye West can’t catch a break on Twitter these days. After being ridiculed for rocking tiny Yeezy Slides at 2 Chainz’s Miami wedding earlier this month, he’s now attempting to defend himself.
On Tuesday morning (August 28), ‘Ye posted a photo of Japanese sandals on Twitter in an effort to explain why his shoes were too small. He said it was the “Japanese way.”
Kanye West Defends His Yeezy Slides & Gets Twitter Dragged Again was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
comments – add yours