CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Meek Mill Donating 6,000 Backpacks To Students In Philadelphia

0 reads
Leave a comment
Meek Mill

Source: The Rickey Smiley Morning Show / The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Via | HotNewHipHop

Meek Mill giving back to the kids in Philly.

Meek Mill has always been one to give back. From donating to the Flint water crisis in 2016 & Colin Kaepernick’s fundraiser earlier this year to giving away turkeys at Thanksgiving every year and giving thousands to his high school and Philly locals, Meek has been more than generous with his money and time throughout his career, and he’s still not done making a difference in his community. According to TMZ, the MMG rapper is now donating 6,000 backpacks to the kids in Philadelphia as they get ready to go back to school this year.

READ MORE

 

Meek Mill Donating 6,000 Backpacks To Students In Philadelphia was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
12 items
Happy Birthday, Michael Jackson: Epic Quotes From The…
 3 hours ago
08.29.18
Meek Mill Donating 6,000 Backpacks To Students In…
 6 hours ago
08.29.18
Kanye West Defends His Yeezy Slides & Gets…
 6 hours ago
08.29.18
Lauryn Hill Swears She Doesn’t Hate White People…
 6 hours ago
08.29.18
Cardi B Apologizes To Dr. Bernice King For…
 6 hours ago
08.29.18
Nicki Minaj, Tekashi 6ix9ine & Tr3Way Get Roasted…
 6 hours ago
08.29.18
E-40 ft. Vince Staples & G Perico “Ain’t…
 14 hours ago
08.28.18
Capcom’s Classic Samurai Adventure ‘Onimusha: Warlords’ Returning In…
 14 hours ago
08.28.18
‘Call of Duty: WWII’ Fourth DLC Pack ‘Shadow…
 15 hours ago
08.28.18
Hypebeast Alert: Levi’s Introducing Sneaker Ready Jeans [Photos]
 16 hours ago
08.28.18
Ariana Grande To Perform At Aretha Franklin’s Funeral…
 16 hours ago
08.29.18
Take It Or Leave It? Ms. Lauryn Hill’s…
 19 hours ago
08.28.18
Officer Found Guilty Of Murder In Shooting Death…
 19 hours ago
08.28.18
Million Dollar Baby Arm: Safaree Lands Millions With…
 20 hours ago
08.28.18
Russian Asset Accuses Google of “Rigging” Search Results…
 20 hours ago
08.28.18
Why People Are Upset That Cardi B Is…
 21 hours ago
08.29.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close