STRAIGHTTT: Safaree’s Mandingo Is Coming To A Store Near You

6th Annual BET Experience At L.A. LIVE Presented By Coca-Cola

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Call Safaree what you want, the Love & Hip Hop Hollywood troublemaker is laughing STRAIGHTTT to the bank. According to TMZ, Safaree is cashing in on his mandingo after Doc Johnson agreed to pay the reality TV rapper seven-figures to create a life-size mold of his manhood.

In a facetime interview with Raq Rants circa the leak of his nude pic, Safaree revealed his ex Nicki Minaj would always tell him, ‘If you didn’t have that thing, I would have been left you.” He also confirmed that he doesn’t want to venture into porn, so there’s that.

Pre-orders for Safaree’s anaconda launch in December and shipments will go out around Valentine’s Day. In the mean time, enjoy these reactions from #BlackTwitter.

