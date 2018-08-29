CLOSE
E-40 ft. Vince Staples & G Perico “Ain’t Talking Bout Nothing,” Hoodrich Pablo ft. BlocBoy JB “Tik Tok” & More | Daily Visuals 8.28.18

E-40 keeps the West Side ridin' and Hoodrich Pablo likes his women holding heat. Today's Daily Visuals.

E-40 is basically three decades strong in the game (respect) and is still spitting like his future in the rap game depended on it.

Continuing to rep the left coast the Bay Area OG links up with Vince Staples and G Perico in the visual to “Ain’t Talking Bout Nothing” where the three get hyphy in a garage where the lights switch colors like fools who claim sets based on popularity. We see y’all.

Somewhere else in the night Hoodrich Pablo Juan and BlocBoy JB get together and get lit with some thick women who like to play with fire in the clip to “Tik Tok.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Summer Walker, Tobi Lou, and more.

E-40 FT. VINCE STAPLES & G PERICO – “AIN’T TALKING BOUT NOTHING”

HOODRICH PABLO JUAN FT. BLOCBOY JB – “TIK TOK”

SUMMER WALKER – “GIRLS NEED LOVE”

TOBI LOU – “BUFF BABY”

ATMOSPHERE – “VIRGO”

SUPREME CEREBRAL – “CLEAN SHOT”

TWIZZMATIC – “ONLY CHILD SYNDROME”

MAZZI & S.O.U.L. PURPOSE – “ALL WE GOT”

E-40 ft. Vince Staples & G Perico “Ain’t Talking Bout Nothing,” Hoodrich Pablo ft. BlocBoy JB “Tik Tok” & More | Daily Visuals 8.28.18 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

