Quavo Responds To Nicki Minaj’s ‘Barbie Dreams’ Bar & Is This West Coast Cutie New Bae?

See what Quavo has to say in a recent interview.

Somebody go and make sure Karrueche OK though/I heard she think I’m tryna give the coochie to Quavo

When Nicki Minaj dropped her highly anticipated album, Queen, her song “Barbie Dreams” was all anyone could talk about. She spit Biggie-inspired bars that playfully came for dozens of rappers, Drake, Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, and Quavo included. At one point, the rumor was Nicki and the Migos rapper were dating…but she lightheartedly shot that rumor down on the new track.

Now, in a recent interview with Hot 97’s Nessa, Quavo responded to Nicki’s bars, saying the song was a surprise to him as well but it made him laugh. “I heard the album before it dropped, but I ain’t hear that record. She dope, the album was fire, and yea…,” he said in a way that made us feel like we don’t know the whole story.

Nicki will be happy to know the rumors that once linked her and Quavo are old news now, as there’s a new lady fans think Quavo has his eye on: “Icy GRL” rapper Saweetie.

@quavohuncho okay we see you 😏

A post shared by Saweetie ❄️ (@itsicygang) on

The West Coast cutie plays Quavo’s love interest in his self-directed “Workin Me” music video. When Nessa asked Quavo what made him get Saweetie for the video, he talked about the awesome job she did, adding “she’s pretty, she’s beautiful, so why not?”

He also let it be known that he wasn’t uncomfortable at all during the more “handsy” parts. Ha! Watch their video together below and let us know if you think it was just acting. If you ask us, they look super cute together…but we’ll see where it goes.

Quavo Responds To Nicki Minaj’s ‘Barbie Dreams’ Bar & Is This West Coast Cutie New Bae? was originally published on globalgrind.com

