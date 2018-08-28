XFINITY Gives All Access To Teyana Taylor And Daniel Caesar At Break The Internet

XFINITY gives us unprecedented access to Break The Internet

Entertainment News
08.28.18
There are moments behind the scenes that fans aren’t privy to. Keisha Nicole teamed up with XFINITY to bring fans a unique look to everything behind the scenes with our sold out Break The Internet concert featuring Teyana Taylor and Daniel Caesar.

Two lucky fans even got a chance to go backstage and meet with Teyana in the middle of all of the action. Watch the full rundown below as Keisha talks to fans, we give you a glimpse into soundcheck with Teyana, Keisha kicking it with fans before the show, and what it looked like from their perspective!

