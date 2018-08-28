There are moments behind the scenes that fans aren’t privy to. Keisha Nicole teamed up with XFINITY to bring fans a unique look to everything behind the scenes with our sold out Break The Internet concert featuring Teyana Taylor and Daniel Caesar.

RELATED: Teyana Taylor And Daniel Caesar Shut It Down At Break The Internet [RECAP]

RELATED: Daniel Caesar Serenades A Sold-Out Crowd At Break The Internet [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Teyana Taylor Takes Over At Break The Internet [PHOTOS]

Two lucky fans even got a chance to go backstage and meet with Teyana in the middle of all of the action. Watch the full rundown below as Keisha talks to fans, we give you a glimpse into soundcheck with Teyana, Keisha kicking it with fans before the show, and what it looked like from their perspective!

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

XFINITY Gives All Access To Teyana Taylor And Daniel Caesar At Break The Internet was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: