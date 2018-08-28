DRAKE’S “IN MY FEELINGS” NAMED THE MOST STREAMED SONG OF SUMMER 2018 ON SPOTIFY

Drake’s “In My Feelings” was the song of the summer. “In my feelings” was streamed on Spotify more than 393 million times. That’s around 100 million more streams than the platform’s second most streamed song during the same period, Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You,” featuring Cardi B, which tallied 293 million global streams, according to Spotify’s report

