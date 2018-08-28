CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

DRAKE’S “IN MY FEELINGS” NAMED THE MOST STREAMED SONG OF SUMMER 2018 ON SPOTIFY

0 reads
Leave a comment

Drake’s “In My Feelings”  was the song of the summer. “In my feelings” was streamed on Spotify more than 393 million times. That’s around 100 million more streams than the platform’s second most streamed song during the same period, Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You,” featuring Cardi B, which tallied 293 million global streams, according to Spotify’s report

READ MORE

Drake In My Feelings video

Vevo

 

DRAKE’S “IN MY FEELINGS” NAMED THE MOST STREAMED SONG OF SUMMER 2018 ON SPOTIFY was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Hieroglyphics Announce Lineup For 7th Annual “Hiero Day”
 4 hours ago
08.28.18
5 Things We Learned from Lena Waithe on…
 5 hours ago
08.28.18
#BijouStarFiles: Future Engaged Again?
 6 hours ago
08.28.18
50 Cent, Tekashi 6ix9ine, Casanova & Uncle Murda…
 6 hours ago
08.28.18
Bobby Brown Wants Smoke, Warns Kanye West To…
 6 hours ago
08.28.18
A Fan Hurled A Bible At Lil Uzi…
 6 hours ago
08.28.18
Slime Loyalty: Young Thug Spends $200K To Bail…
 8 hours ago
08.28.18
‘Fortnite video game’ turned into popular dance class
 8 hours ago
08.28.18
Iggy Azalea Swears NBA Star Jimmy Butler Is…
 8 hours ago
08.28.18
DRAKE’S “IN MY FEELINGS” NAMED THE MOST STREAMED…
 8 hours ago
08.28.18
Slim Thug Is Giving Away A Home To…
 13 hours ago
08.28.18
EA Sports Cancels Last 3 “Madden Classic” Qualifier…
 13 hours ago
08.28.18
Swae Lee Won’t Sue Cell Phone-Throwing Fan Who…
 13 hours ago
08.28.18
Gucci Mane’s Baby Mama Seeks $20K Child Support…
 13 hours ago
08.28.18
Houston City Councilwoman Amanda Edwards On What We…
 20 hours ago
08.27.18
Lauryn Hill Responds To Robert Glasper: “Who Are…
 22 hours ago
08.27.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close