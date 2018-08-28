Looks like Future may be engaged yet again.

It’s been smooth sailing for Future and wifey Brittni Mealy for the past week. Previously, Future declared Brittni is his Queen, locking her down with an IG post. This week, Brittni is celebrating her b-day and Future has pulled out all the stops. First they did a lavish birthday dinner around close friends…

Then Navaydius and Brittni were off on a PJ, for the second part of Britt’s b-day celebration on the ocean. But, not so fast…do you notice a shiny new gift on her finger?

#BijouStarFiles: Future Engaged Again? was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

