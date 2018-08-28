Ex-Balch Springs Officer Roy Oliver Found GUILTY of Murder

Jurors found a former Balch Springs police officer guilty of murder.

Roy Oliver was accused in the shooting death of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards at a party last year.

In closing arguments, prosecutors said Edwards did nothing to deserve being shot in the head. The defense reminded jurors of Oliver’s military and public service. They said he preserved a threat and had the right to use deadly force.

“We have to look at it from the eyes of that officer the moment he made that decision. I’m going to ask you to find this young man, this soldier, this cop not guilty,” said defense attorney Jim Lane.

“When they start hunting our citizens on our streets – 15 or 16-year-old young men coming from a party doing nothing wrong – that’s when you have to hold them accountable,” said prosecutor George Lewis.

The jury deliberated for eight hours Monday and then called it a night. Jurors resumed deliberations and worked through lunch on Tuesday.

They sent one note to Judge Brandon Birmingham saying they were in dispute over whether glass breaking on the car Edwards was a passenger in factored into Oliver’s decision to shoot. A later note suggested they were split on whether Oliver was justified in his actions.

Oliver was also found not guilty of aggravated assault by a public servant for the other passengers in the car in which Edwards was in.

The jury was allowed to consider a lesser charge of manslaughter if members could not agree on murder.

Oliver is facing a sentence of five to 99 years in prison.

via Fox4