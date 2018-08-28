Iggy Azalea is quelling rumors that another NBA star is smashing her surgically enhanced cakes. This time the baller in question is Jimmy Butler.
Reports TMZ:
After Iggy Azalea was spotted with NBA star Jimmy Butler in Malibu over the weekend, some speculated the two were an item.
But, Iggy says that ain’t it — the two just happened to be “standing next to” each other in a restaurant parking lot.
“Can we please stop saying every man who is single you see me standing next to is someone I’m on a date with,” Iggy said.
Iggy insist the two were simply having “normal in passing conversation” — not finishing up a date, as the photo agency who shot the pics suggested.
So what’s she’s saying is they’re not dating, yet?
In semi-related news, Dwyane Wade offered Jimmy Buckets the fade while DeAndre Hopkins was also wrongly-linked (or maybe not) to Iggy.
You care.
Photo: Getty
Iggy Azalea Swears NBA Star Jimmy Butler Is Not Blowing Her Back Out was originally published on hiphopwired.com