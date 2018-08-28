CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Bobby Brown Wants Smoke, Warns Kanye West To Keep His Distance

Whitney Houston's ex-husband comes for Yeezy... again.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Source: Wenn

Bobby Brown wants to make one thing clear: he isn’t here for Kanye West’s antics. The G.O.O.D Music founder made headlines back in May when, according to Pusha T, he paid $85,000 for a photo of Whitney Houston‘s drug-filled bathroom.

Pusha would go on to use the sensitive image as the cover art for his third studio album, Daytona, which led to the late singer’s estate issuing a statement about how “disappointed” they were over Kanye’s choice.

Brown also addressed Pusha and ‘Ye in an interview with Rolling Stone at the time, saying ‘Ye “needs somebody to slap him up or something. And I’m just the person to do it.” This weekend, Brown addressed the elephant in the room once more and, if it was somehow unclear before, it’s plain as day now that he definitely wants all the smoke.

I finally got my album art… #DAYTONA 5/25

A post shared by Pusha T (@kingpush) on

“Ignorant people are ignorant people, and they’re going to be that way until they find themselves,” he said on the Buzzfeed show Profile. “You expect disrespectful stuff from Kanye West anyway, so he’s not going to change,” he added. “Long as he stays clear from me, he’ll be safe. He’ll be OK.”

Photo Credit: Wenn

Bobby Brown Wants Smoke, Warns Kanye West To Keep His Distance was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Hieroglyphics Announce Lineup For 7th Annual “Hiero Day”
 39 mins ago
08.28.18
5 Things We Learned from Lena Waithe on…
 1 hour ago
08.28.18
50 Cent, Tekashi 6ix9ine, Casanova & Uncle Murda…
 2 hours ago
08.28.18
Bobby Brown Wants Smoke, Warns Kanye West To…
 2 hours ago
08.28.18
A Fan Hurled A Bible At Lil Uzi…
 3 hours ago
08.28.18
Slime Loyalty: Young Thug Spends $200K To Bail…
 4 hours ago
08.28.18
Iggy Azalea Swears NBA Star Jimmy Butler Is…
 5 hours ago
08.28.18
Slim Thug Is Giving Away A Home To…
 9 hours ago
08.28.18
EA Sports Cancels Last 3 “Madden Classic” Qualifier…
 9 hours ago
08.28.18
Swae Lee Won’t Sue Cell Phone-Throwing Fan Who…
 9 hours ago
08.28.18
Gucci Mane’s Baby Mama Seeks $20K Child Support…
 9 hours ago
08.28.18
Houston City Councilwoman Amanda Edwards On What We…
 16 hours ago
08.27.18
Lauryn Hill Responds To Robert Glasper: “Who Are…
 18 hours ago
08.27.18
13 items
In Honor Of Venus And Serena: Epic Pics…
 20 hours ago
08.27.18
Harvey Did Not Win Back In A Home…
 21 hours ago
08.27.18
Tory Lanez “Kendall Jenner Music,” Wiz Khalifa “Goin…
 21 hours ago
08.27.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close