Gucci Mane’s Baby Mama Seeks $20K Child Support Increase

Via | HipHopDX
ATLANTA, GA – Gucci Mane’s baby mama Sheena Evans is demanding that child support for their son Keitheon be increased to $20,000 a month, according to a report by The Blast.
In 2011, it was agreed that Evans would have primary custody. Gucci, who was granted visitation rights, was ordered to pay $2,026 a month in child support. This was based on his income at the time, which was roughly $24,000 a month.
