Via | HipHopDX

DALLAS, TX – Swae Lee has decided not to sue the fan who threw a cell phone at him. The Rae Sremmurd member revealed his change of heart via Twitter on Monday (August 27).

“And I won’t be suing the fan , imma charge it to the game just be more careful,” he wrote. “I’m here to perform not dodgeball.”

READ MORE

Swae Lee Won’t Sue Cell Phone-Throwing Fan Who Busted His Lip was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: