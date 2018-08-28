Houston City Councilwoman Amanda Edwards On What We Can Still Do Post-Harvey [EXCLUSIVE]

As we go through the days remembering Hurricane Harvey, Houston City Councilwoman Amanda Edwards reminds us that we’re not exactly out of the woodworks yet. The councilwoman sat in with the Madd Hatta Morning Show to discuss what’s occurred since Harvey affected the Houston area last year and what is the city is doing to prevent undertaking such damage again.

