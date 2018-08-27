CLOSE
Harvey Did Not Win Back In A Home Giveaway Finalists Named

Meet the finalists for the Harvey Did Not Win Home Giveaway

At a press conference on Monday, Radio One Houston, Boss Life Construction and Godsey-Martin revealed the finalists for our Harvey Didn’t Win Back In A Home Giveaway.

7 of our 10 finalists Wendy Villalba, Tracie Osborne, Tangela Williams, Shevon Gilbert, Aurelia Miranda, Dexter Gasery and Goergiana Broussard were in attendance and spoke to Radio One Houston stations such as KBXX 97.9 The Box, KMJQ Majic 102.1 and KROI 92.1 Radio Now to discuss their various uphill battles in regards to Hurricane Harvey, getting assistance after the storm and more.

You can watch the full press conference up top. The winner for the Harvey Didn’t Win Back In A Home Giveaway will be announced next month.

RELATED: Slim Thug Remembers Hurricane Harvey On Its 1st Anniversary #HarveyDidntWin

RELATED: 100 Finalists Named For Harvey Did Not Win Giveaway

Harvey Did Not Win Back In A Home Giveaway Finalists Named was originally published on theboxhouston.com

