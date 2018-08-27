CLOSE
MILF Status: Offset Posts Nude Photo Of Cardi B

He likes it like that.

Cardi B Offset

Source: Danielle James / Daniella James

Cardi B is glowing after giving birth to her daughter Kulture. Offset recently shared a photo of her undressed and she looks better than ever.

Over the weekend, the Migos rapper posted a picture of his wife in her birthday suit. She tastefully held her goodies together as her signature peacock tattoo on her hip was prominently positioned. His caption was simply “W I F E Y G O D D E S SB E A U T Y 💍👅💍👅💍👅”.

W I F E Y G O D D E S S B E A U T Y 💍👅💍👅💍👅

A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn) on

The digital portrait was reportedly taken after their sold out show at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, August 25. Prior to this hitting IG Bardi posted her own thirst trap flaunting new pink hair while wearing a black two-piece lingerie set.

im on my way to you

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

This NYC run also marked her return to the stage. During the Migos’ set the “Bodak Yellow” performed her “Motorsport” verse which is her first performance since going on maternity leave. Even though she later admitted to being nervous her surprise appearance still thrilled the crowd.

The Aubrey & Three Migos tour closes out in Atlanta on November 17.

Photo: Getty

MILF Status: Offset Posts Nude Photo Of Cardi B was originally published on hiphopwired.com

