Last weekend was Ghost-free territory but Power producers kept their promise as the hit TV show returned with an explosive eighth episode last night. “A Friend of the Family” proved no one was safe as Tasha, Angela, and Ghost pick up right where they left off—that is, figuring out how to keep Tariq from going to jail for the murder of Ray Ray. Ghost and Tommy think it’s best to frame Dre, but little do they know, Tasha and Angela have a plan to frame Kanan instead.

Surprisingly, a reluctant Tariq helps get the job done by planting the murder weapon in Kanan’s car. Kanan opens fire on police in a last ditch effort to get away, but ends up getting shot dead in the process—and this time it looks like he’s dead for real. Peep 50 Cent‘s Instagram post up top. “Kanan thought Tariq was like him,” it reads…”and he was but he still his father’s son so he did some sucker shit. Get The Strap.”

With Kanan as their scapegoat, it looks like the St. Patrick family—and their side pieces—are finally free. All except Angela, who is in danger of going to jail as Proctor joins in on the attempt to tie her to Ghost and Tommy’s criminal lifestyle.

Who watched this episode of Power???? BEST EPISODE EVER IN MY OPINION!!! Woooww @Power_STARZ — LA LA (@lala) August 26, 2018

Episode 8 was easy to shoot but hard to watch @PowerTVWriters you did that 🔥 it even got me a little emotional. Best damn show, hands down #Kanan #powertv — Michael Rainey Jr (@michaelraineyjr) August 27, 2018

Hit the flip to see Kanan’s death for yourself, plus the best social media reactions to Power turning up the heat.

Power TV: Kanan’s Christmas Gets Canceled—50 Cent, La La Anthony & More React was originally published on globalgrind.com

