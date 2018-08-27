Cardi B Defends Her Nude Photo, Talks Image, Taxes, & More

Via | HotNewHipHop

Cardi B was a busy woman this weekend. On a private jet flight from Los Angeles back to New York, the “Be Careful” rapper posted a seductive picture in lingerie that showed off her post-baby body . Then, when she got home to New York, her husband Offset posted a picture of Cardi completely naked on his Instagram. Not too long after, Cardi took the stage alongside her husband and the rest of Migos , to perform “Motorsport” at the Madison Square Garden stop of the Aubrey & The Three Migos tour.

Critics online began to bash Cardi for multiple reasons. First, they insulted Offset and his wife for posting the nude photo. Then, they complained that Cardi was performing for stadiums right after canceling her own tour alongside Bruno Mars. Cardi took to her Instagram live feed to address her critics personally. “Let me be free,” she argued. “If I wanna be half-ass naked, why not? A bitch used to be a whole motherfucking stripper. If I wanna feel sexy, if I want ya all to see my motherfucking body, why the fuck not?”

